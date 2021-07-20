Raymond James Begins Coverage on Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV)

Stock analysts at Raymond James started coverage on shares of Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on OVV. Citigroup raised shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $33.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Ovintiv has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.07.

Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at $24.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.06. Ovintiv has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $33.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 3.91.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 117.55% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ovintiv will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.55 per share, with a total value of $126,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Ovintiv by 0.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 152,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 2.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Ovintiv by 1.4% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Ovintiv by 0.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 123,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Ovintiv by 168.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

