Raymond James Increases Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) Price Target to C$3.50

Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Trican Well Service has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2.56.

TOLWF stock opened at $1.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.04. Trican Well Service has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $2.29.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

