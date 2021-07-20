Raymond James Weighs in on IAMGOLD Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:IAG)

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) – Equities researchers at Raymond James upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of IAMGOLD in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.06. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on IAG. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$6.25 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of IAMGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.59.

NYSE IAG opened at $2.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.31. IAMGOLD has a 52 week low of $2.67 and a 52 week high of $5.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.04.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The mining company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $297.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in IAMGOLD during the second quarter valued at $50,000. tru Independence LLC increased its stake in IAMGOLD by 185.7% during the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in IAMGOLD during the first quarter valued at $398,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 54.4% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 428,732 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 151,086 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.