Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 32.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,304 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Rayonier by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Rayonier by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Rayonier in the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Douglas M. Long sold 3,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $133,992.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,183 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,437.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David L. Nunes sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $7,604,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 236,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,990,703.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 214,670 shares of company stock valued at $8,165,384 over the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RYN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Rayonier from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

NYSE:RYN opened at $36.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.71. Rayonier Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.05 and a 52 week high of $38.98. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 240.27 and a beta of 0.95.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Rayonier had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 2.78%. Analysts anticipate that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is 432.00%.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

