Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KNRRY)

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS: KNRRY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/8/2021 – Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft was upgraded by analysts at Cheuvreux from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/7/2021 – Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

7/6/2021 – Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

7/1/2021 – Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/17/2021 – Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/10/2021 – Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

KNRRY opened at $28.11 on Tuesday. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $26.48 and a fifty-two week high of $35.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.56.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.