Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) Short Interest Down 31.6% in June

Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 745,600 shares, a decrease of 31.6% from the June 15th total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Reed’s by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 176,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Reed’s by 1,322.3% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 301,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 280,073 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Reed’s by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 22,612 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Reed’s during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Reed’s during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 26.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Reed’s stock opened at $0.88 on Tuesday. Reed’s has a 52-week low of $0.57 and a 52-week high of $1.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Reed’s had a negative net margin of 27.36% and a negative return on equity of 239.42%. The business had revenue of $12.15 million during the quarter.

Reed's, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells natural hand-crafted beverages in the craft specialty foods industry in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and South America. Its products include Reed's craft ginger beers; Virgil's craft sodas; Ginger Candy; and Virgil's zero sugar sodas.

