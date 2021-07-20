Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 495.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,935 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $703.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $590.00 to $636.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $641.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $653.47.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.76, for a total value of $52,476.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,422,643.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.63, for a total transaction of $495,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,940,173.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 89,612 shares of company stock valued at $48,356,412 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

REGN opened at $585.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $535.67. The firm has a market cap of $62.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.19. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $441.00 and a 1 year high of $664.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.78 by $2.11. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 35.43%. The company’s revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.23 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

