Reinvent Technology Partners Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:RTP)

Reinvent Technology Partners (NYSE:RTP) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 2,557 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,049% compared to the typical daily volume of 119 put options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners in the first quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Reinvent Technology Partners alerts:

Reinvent Technology Partners stock remained flat at $$9.96 during midday trading on Tuesday. 10,121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 498,709. Reinvent Technology Partners has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $17.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.96.

Reinvent Technology Partners does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search for a target business operating in the technology sectors.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Reinvent Technology Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinvent Technology Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.