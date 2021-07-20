Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $5.60 Per Share

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $5.60 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s FY2021 earnings at $17.40 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. upped their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $181.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.43.

Shares of NYSE:RS opened at $144.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.06. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 12 month low of $93.61 and a 12 month high of $181.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $160.60.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is 35.67%.

In other news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total transaction of $757,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RS. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 121.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 43.7% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

