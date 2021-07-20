Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) Shares Gap Up to $30.45

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.45, but opened at $31.50. Relmada Therapeutics shares last traded at $31.50, with a volume of 9 shares.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RLMD. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.17.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.04. On average, analysts expect that Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $114,660.00. Also, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total transaction of $104,082.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,635.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,300 shares of company stock worth $318,762 in the last 90 days. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RLMD. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,878,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,918,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 239,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,424,000 after purchasing an additional 33,585 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,525,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,907,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 189,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,674,000 after purchasing an additional 24,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, an oral agent, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and other potential CNS pathological conditions.

