Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 37,900 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 115.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $2,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. ADE LLC bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000.

NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $32.29 on Tuesday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $18.93 and a 52 week high of $38.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.76.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

