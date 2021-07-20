Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Holdings in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) by 47.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 715,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 655,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.79% of Newpark Resources worth $2,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NR. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Newpark Resources by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 336,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Newpark Resources by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,461,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,588,000 after purchasing an additional 119,832 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Newpark Resources by 3,149.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 497,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 482,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Newpark Resources by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 333,293 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NR opened at $2.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.12. Newpark Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $4.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.49. The firm has a market cap of $253.78 million, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 3.86.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $141.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.80 million. Newpark Resources had a negative return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 15.75%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Newpark Resources, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on NR. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Newpark Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Newpark Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

About Newpark Resources

Newpark Resources, Inc supplies products, as well as rentals and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. The company operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as certain countries in Asia Pacific and Latin America.

