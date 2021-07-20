Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $2.21 Million in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 47,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,209,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GenTrust LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 206.5% during the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 1,293,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,172,000 after buying an additional 2,508,951 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $253,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $618,000. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,399,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000.

Shares of SPLG opened at $49.95 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $37.51 and a 12-month high of $51.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.78.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

