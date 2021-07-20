Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Stake in Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 349,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.04% of Genasys worth $2,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNSS. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Genasys by 663.2% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 292,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 254,000 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Genasys in the first quarter worth about $1,397,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Genasys by 25.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 861,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,759,000 after buying an additional 172,006 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Genasys during the first quarter worth $241,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Genasys by 152.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 33,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Genasys alerts:

Shares of GNSS opened at $5.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 0.54. Genasys Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $8.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.57.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 million. Genasys had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 8.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Genasys Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genasys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Genasys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.81.

About Genasys

Genasys is a global provider of critical communications solutions to help keep people safe. During public safety threats and critical business events, the Company?s unified platform of LRAD(TM) systems, Critical Communications as a Service software and integrated solutions provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after crisis situations.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Genasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.