Renasant Bank Buys 129 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Renasant Bank grew its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Renasant Bank’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,054,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,159,000 after acquiring an additional 178,837 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in PACCAR by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,350,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,819,000 after purchasing an additional 154,116 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in PACCAR by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,198,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,608,000 after purchasing an additional 159,100 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 4.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,836,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,522,000 after purchasing an additional 164,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,335,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,790,000 after purchasing an additional 24,970 shares during the last quarter. 63.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PACCAR alerts:

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $448,666.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,934,387.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCAR opened at $86.71 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.28. The company has a market cap of $30.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.45. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $78.51 and a 1-year high of $103.19.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Several research firms recently commented on PCAR. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.36.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Article: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.