Renasant Bank Takes Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Renasant Bank bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,078 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter worth about $264,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter worth about $282,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 918.6% in the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 47,907 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $9,646,000 after buying an additional 43,204 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth about $906,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,582 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $7,768,000 after purchasing an additional 14,410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NXPI shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho cut NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $188.62 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $200.20. The company has a market capitalization of $52.01 billion, a PE ratio of 127.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.40. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $114.38 and a 1 year high of $216.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.19%.

In other news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $4,962,149.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,687,375.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

