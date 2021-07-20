Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, an increase of 43.0% from the June 15th total of 1,510,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 668,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

In other news, EVP Catherine M. Skula sold 2,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $170,512.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel sold 27,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $1,745,714.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,694 shares of company stock worth $3,393,579. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Rent-A-Center in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Rent-A-Center in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rent-A-Center by 7,586.7% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Rent-A-Center by 1,611.8% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Rent-A-Center in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RCII opened at $51.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.79. Rent-A-Center has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $66.70. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.78.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.20. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.23 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rent-A-Center will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.13%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RCII shares. Loop Capital upped their price target on Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Rent-A-Center currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.60.

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

