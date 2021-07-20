Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) CAO Sells $145,500.00 in Stock

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) CAO Scott William Cook sold 3,000 shares of Repay stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $145,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RPAY opened at $23.64 on Tuesday. Repay Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $20.18 and a 12-month high of $28.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.55 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.77.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Repay had a positive return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 28.90%. The firm had revenue of $47.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Repay from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Repay in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, assumed coverage on shares of Repay in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPAY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Repay by 19,822.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,018,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003,251 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Repay by 299.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,798,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098,821 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Repay by 720.4% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,631,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432,842 shares in the last quarter. Untitled Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Repay during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,359,000. Finally, Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Repay during the first quarter valued at about $24,258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding.

