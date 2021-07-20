Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) will announce $0.53 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Repligen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the lowest is $0.49. Repligen reported earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Repligen will report full-year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Repligen.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.26. Repligen had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 18.37%. The firm had revenue of $142.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Repligen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.25.

RGEN traded up $3.39 on Tuesday, hitting $202.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,183. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.10. Repligen has a 1-year low of $131.91 and a 1-year high of $228.84. The company has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 139.84 and a beta of 0.86.

In related news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 1,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.23, for a total value of $307,389.60. Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.85, for a total value of $50,402.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,467,557.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,499 shares of company stock worth $5,741,548. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 54.5% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Repligen by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 1,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Repligen by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Repligen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

