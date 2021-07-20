Research Analysts Offer Predictions for IAMGOLD Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:IMG)

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for IAMGOLD in a report issued on Thursday, July 15th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “NA” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s FY2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on IMG. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$4.85 price target on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$6.48.

Shares of TSE:IMG opened at C$3.46 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.05. IAMGOLD has a one year low of C$3.41 and a one year high of C$7.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.46. The company has a market cap of C$1.65 billion and a PE ratio of 14.07.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The mining company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$376.62 million for the quarter.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

