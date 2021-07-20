Research Analysts Set Expectations for Newmont Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Newmont in a report released on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.75. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Newmont’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.50 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.07 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NEM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.07.

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $60.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.28. Newmont has a 12 month low of $54.18 and a 12 month high of $75.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.68.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 21.77%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. Newmont’s payout ratio is 82.71%.

In other news, EVP Nancy Lipson sold 2,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $191,475.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,461,575. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,848,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,784 shares of company stock valued at $5,783,791 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Newmont by 55.2% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in Newmont by 41.7% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,188,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,345,000 after buying an additional 349,768 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Newmont by 20.4% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 104,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,612,000 after buying an additional 17,671 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management boosted its position in Newmont by 30.9% during the second quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 5,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Newmont by 8.3% during the second quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

