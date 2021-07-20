Reviewing Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) & JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) and JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Mack-Cali Realty and JBG SMITH Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mack-Cali Realty -1.27% -8.16% -2.46% JBG SMITH Properties -20.65% -3.82% -2.03%

This is a summary of current ratings for Mack-Cali Realty and JBG SMITH Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mack-Cali Realty 0 1 0 0 2.00 JBG SMITH Properties 0 0 1 0 3.00

Mack-Cali Realty presently has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.71%. JBG SMITH Properties has a consensus price target of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 26.02%. Given JBG SMITH Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe JBG SMITH Properties is more favorable than Mack-Cali Realty.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mack-Cali Realty and JBG SMITH Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mack-Cali Realty $313.56 million 4.88 -$51.39 million $1.07 15.78 JBG SMITH Properties $602.72 million 6.94 -$62.30 million $1.19 26.67

Mack-Cali Realty has higher earnings, but lower revenue than JBG SMITH Properties. Mack-Cali Realty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than JBG SMITH Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Mack-Cali Realty has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JBG SMITH Properties has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.8% of Mack-Cali Realty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.9% of JBG SMITH Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of Mack-Cali Realty shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of JBG SMITH Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

JBG SMITH Properties beats Mack-Cali Realty on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mack-Cali Realty

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout New Jersey. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces. A fully integrated and self-managed company, Mack-Cali has provided world-class management, leasing, and development services throughout New Jersey and the surrounding region for over two decades. By regularly investing in its properties and innovative lifestyle amenity packages, Mack-Cali creates environments that empower tenants and residents to reimagine the way they work and live.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Other. The company was founded on October 27, 2016 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

