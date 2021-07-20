Reviewing Positron (OTCMKTS:POSC) and Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR)

Positron (OTCMKTS:POSC) and Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.2% of Semler Scientific shares are held by institutional investors. 17.2% of Positron shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.6% of Semler Scientific shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Positron and Semler Scientific, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Positron 0 0 0 0 N/A Semler Scientific 0 0 2 0 3.00

Semler Scientific has a consensus price target of $125.50, suggesting a potential upside of 7.26%. Given Semler Scientific’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Semler Scientific is more favorable than Positron.

Profitability

This table compares Positron and Semler Scientific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Positron N/A N/A N/A Semler Scientific 38.27% 62.27% 51.99%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Positron and Semler Scientific’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Positron N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Semler Scientific $38.60 million 20.47 $14.01 million $1.74 67.24

Semler Scientific has higher revenue and earnings than Positron.

Risk and Volatility

Positron has a beta of -1.05, meaning that its share price is 205% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Semler Scientific has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Semler Scientific beats Positron on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Positron

Positron Corporation, a nuclear medicine healthcare company, specializes in the business of cardiac positron emission tomography (PET) imaging in the United States. It offers PET molecular imaging systems, clinical and support services, automated radiopharmaceutical systems, and radiopharmaceuticals and radioisotope processing and production. The company's Attrius system based on cardiac PET technology enables healthcare providers to more accurately diagnose heart disease, improve patient outcomes, and practice cost effective medicine. It is also focused on increasing Sr-82 supply through the processing of proton irradiated target material from domestic and foreign suppliers; and recycling Sr-82 from spent generators. Positron Corporation was founded in 1983 and is based in Westmont, Illinois.

About Semler Scientific

Semler Scientific, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary products that assist healthcare providers to evaluate and treat patients with chronic diseases in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition. Its products serve cardiologists, internists, nephrologists, endocrinologists, podiatrists, and family practitioners, as well as healthcare insurance plans, integrated delivery networks, independent physician groups, and companies contracting with the healthcare industry, such as risk assessment groups. The company offers its products through salespersons and distributors. Semler Scientific, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

