Rigel Finance (RIGEL) Trading Down 12.4% This Week

Rigel Finance (CURRENCY:RIGEL) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 20th. During the last week, Rigel Finance has traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Rigel Finance coin can currently be purchased for $13.42 or 0.00045294 BTC on popular exchanges. Rigel Finance has a total market cap of $56,338.90 and $2,254.00 worth of Rigel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003377 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00036715 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00096239 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.10 or 0.00138747 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,582.59 or 0.99866086 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003366 BTC.

About Rigel Finance

Rigel Finance was first traded on December 7th, 2020. Rigel Finance’s total supply is 5,978 coins and its circulating supply is 4,199 coins. Rigel Finance’s official Twitter account is @RigelFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “RigelFinance is an automated market-making (AMM) decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Rigel Finance

