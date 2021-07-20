RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Trading Down 7.8% on Insider Selling

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) shares were down 7.8% during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $246.62 and last traded at $252.46. Approximately 18,056 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 990,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $273.79.

Specifically, insider Praful Shah sold 157 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.63, for a total transaction of $41,860.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 198,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,946,852.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John H. Marlow sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total value of $478,050.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,627 shares of company stock worth $15,039,438. Insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on RingCentral from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RingCentral from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $515.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.00.

The company has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,028.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $352.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.43 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 27.38%. RingCentral’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in RingCentral during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in RingCentral by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in RingCentral by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in RingCentral during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in RingCentral by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 274 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

