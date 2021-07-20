Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 937,795 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,189 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund were worth $11,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MHI. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,695,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 538,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,693,000 after purchasing an additional 28,598 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 407,979 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,076,000 after purchasing an additional 25,658 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 233,981 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 22,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 206,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 16,511 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE MHI traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.97. 35,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,846. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.80. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.14 and a 12 month high of $13.17.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.047 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%.

About Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

