Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Sells 445,396 Shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,368,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445,396 shares during the period. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund makes up approximately 1.0% of Rivernorth Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund were worth $16,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $172,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $355,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 15.0% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 38,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,953 shares during the last quarter.

BWG stock traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $12.63. The company had a trading volume of 26,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,583. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.47 and a 12-month high of $12.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.59.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Profile

BrandywineGLOBAL – Global Income Opportunities Fund, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objectives are to provide current income and it also seeks capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 27, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

