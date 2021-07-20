RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Receives $14.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.67.

RLJ has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

Shares of RLJ stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.15. 83,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,228,594. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $7.67 and a 1-year high of $17.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.18.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.23). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a negative net margin of 138.50%. Sell-side analysts forecast that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.08%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RLJ. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 197,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 55,224 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 204,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 113,786 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 762,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,790,000 after purchasing an additional 81,761 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 400.8% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 39,101 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 340,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,812,000 after acquiring an additional 9,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

Recommended Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.