RM plc (LON:RM) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.70

RM plc (LON:RM) announced a dividend on Monday, July 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 27th. This represents a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON RM opened at GBX 253 ($3.31) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00. RM has a fifty-two week low of GBX 157 ($2.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 259.20 ($3.39). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 228.30. The firm has a market capitalization of £212.20 million and a PE ratio of 18.20.

RM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 315 ($4.12) target price on shares of RM in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 315 ($4.12) price objective on shares of RM in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

RM plc supplies products, services, and solutions to educational markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: RM Resources, RM Results, and RM Education. The RM Resources division provides curriculum and education resources for schools and nurseries through direct sales force, online, and direct catalogue.

