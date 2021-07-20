Rockwell Automation (ROK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.06 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 57.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Rockwell Automation to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE ROK opened at $290.25 on Tuesday. Rockwell Automation has a twelve month low of $206.57 and a twelve month high of $295.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $33.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $277.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

ROK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $281.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.31.

In related news, VP John M. Miller sold 276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.76, for a total value of $71,141.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,044. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 2,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.44, for a total transaction of $641,400.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,023,237.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,561 shares of company stock worth $9,884,481. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

