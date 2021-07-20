Rockwell Automation (ROK) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect Rockwell Automation to post earnings of $2.06 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 57.72% and a net margin of 25.20%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Rockwell Automation to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $290.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $277.03. Rockwell Automation has a 52 week low of $206.57 and a 52 week high of $295.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 276 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.76, for a total transaction of $71,141.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,044. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 4,600 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.01, for a total transaction of $1,242,046.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,885 shares in the company, valued at $2,669,048.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,561 shares of company stock worth $9,884,481. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ROK shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. HSBC lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.31.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

