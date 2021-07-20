Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Shares Sold by Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC cut its stake in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,639 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 12,679 shares during the quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC owned 0.68% of Rogers worth $23,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Rogers by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,460,869 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $651,367,000 after purchasing an additional 204,891 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Rogers by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,574,522 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $295,061,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Rogers by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 817,543 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $126,956,000 after purchasing an additional 39,213 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rogers by 1.2% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 432,293 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $81,362,000 after buying an additional 4,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Rogers by 2.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 382,874 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $72,061,000 after buying an additional 9,385 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Rogers news, Director Keith Barnes sold 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.39, for a total value of $150,652.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,352.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jay B. Knoll sold 1,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.96, for a total transaction of $226,096.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,864,724.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ROG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. B. Riley raised their price target on Rogers from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Rogers in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Rogers in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.33.

NYSE:ROG traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $190.39. 4 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,527. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 52.85 and a beta of 1.81. Rogers Co. has a 1-year low of $95.69 and a 1-year high of $206.13.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $229.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.00 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 8.16%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rogers Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

