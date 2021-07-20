Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Position Increased by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 220.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,456 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Roku were worth $19,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Frontier Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Roku during the first quarter valued at $327,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its stake in Roku by 72.8% during the first quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 94,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,885,000 after purchasing an additional 39,926 shares during the last quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Roku by 13.8% during the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Roku by 38.7% during the first quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Roku by 360.0% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

Roku stock opened at $407.70 on Tuesday. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.21 and a 1 year high of $486.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 519.47 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $373.32.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. Roku had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $574.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 22,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.73, for a total transaction of $7,475,525.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,691,000.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.50, for a total transaction of $15,142,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,412,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 396,928 shares of company stock worth $146,990,450. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ROKU. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Roku from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Roku from $518.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Roku from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie lifted their price target on Roku from $400.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Wedbush raised Roku from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Roku has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $426.58.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 51.2 million active accounts.

