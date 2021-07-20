Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Stock Position Raised by Optimal Asset Management Inc.

Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 82.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $2,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ROL. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rollins by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Rollins by 338.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Rollins by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of Rollins by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. 39.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ROL shares. TheStreet raised shares of Rollins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Rollins stock opened at $36.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.48. The firm has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.27 and a beta of 0.51. Rollins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.44 and a 52-week high of $43.00.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $535.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.60 million. Rollins had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 31.56%. Rollins’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

