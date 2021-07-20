Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 14,359 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 336,073 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 14,359 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $33,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in IDACORP by 21.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,489,417 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $248,867,000 after buying an additional 440,592 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in IDACORP by 61.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,327,914 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $132,752,000 after buying an additional 506,037 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in IDACORP by 67.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 854,913 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $85,466,000 after buying an additional 345,543 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in IDACORP by 5.7% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 817,722 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $81,748,000 after buying an additional 44,321 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in IDACORP by 10.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 759,405 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $75,917,000 after buying an additional 71,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

IDA opened at $102.79 on Tuesday. IDACORP, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.91 and a 1-year high of $104.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.51.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. IDACORP had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $316.05 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.55%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of IDACORP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $103.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.75.

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

