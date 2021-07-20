Royal Bank of Canada Has $31.58 Million Stake in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 24.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,945 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,897 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.45% of Columbia Sportswear worth $31,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 15.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 2.0% during the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 56,455 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the first quarter valued at about $696,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the first quarter valued at about $4,811,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,138 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, EVP Joseph P. Boyle sold 1,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.79, for a total value of $118,767.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,476,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,309,659.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 40.33% of the company’s stock.

COLM has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.14.

Shares of COLM stock opened at $96.38 on Tuesday. Columbia Sportswear has a 52-week low of $73.11 and a 52-week high of $114.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.34. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.86.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.51. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $625.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.33 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 64.20%.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

