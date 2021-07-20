Royal Bank of Canada Reduces Stock Position in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its holdings in shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 330,036 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 21,520 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 2.44% of ePlus worth $32,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of ePlus by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,609 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ePlus by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ePlus by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ePlus by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,926 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in ePlus by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PLUS opened at $86.59 on Tuesday. ePlus inc. has a 1 year low of $66.91 and a 1 year high of $107.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.51.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The software maker reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $352.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.45 million. ePlus had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ePlus inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 29th.

About ePlus

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus cloud consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

