Royal Bank of Canada Sells 141,811 Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its position in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 30.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 324,440 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 141,811 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.69% of STAAR Surgical worth $34,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of STAA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,541,081 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $584,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025,745 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,170,864 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $439,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,987 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,430,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the first quarter worth approximately $31,797,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on STAA shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. STAAR Surgical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.60.

In related news, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 107,000 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.29, for a total value of $12,336,030.00. Also, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 130,000 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.19, for a total transaction of $20,174,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 522,357 shares of company stock worth $73,287,828 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ STAA opened at $132.45 on Tuesday. STAAR Surgical has a 1-year low of $45.47 and a 1-year high of $161.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 602.07 and a beta of 0.99.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $50.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.50 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 10.93%. As a group, research analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.