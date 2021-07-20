Royal Bank of Canada Sells 28,009 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292,109 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 28,009 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.67% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $30,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 7,666.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 721 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SSD opened at $108.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.79. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.20 and a 52-week high of $119.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.25.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.26. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $347.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.42%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SSD. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

In related news, COO Michael Olosky purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $117.43 per share, with a total value of $46,972.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total value of $226,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

