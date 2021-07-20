Royal Bank of Canada Sells 60,271 Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 617,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,271 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $32,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,270,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,443,000 after purchasing an additional 160,963 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,293,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,694,000 after acquiring an additional 59,228 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 933,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,837,000 after acquiring an additional 202,670 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 928,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,590,000 after acquiring an additional 67,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 1st quarter worth $36,587,000.

NASDAQ:BECN opened at $50.48 on Tuesday. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.42 and a 12 month high of $60.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.22. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a positive return on equity of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $48.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.08.

In related news, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 4,000 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 563,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.23 per share, with a total value of $30,001,013.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

