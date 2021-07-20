Royal Bank of Canada Sells 87,397 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 421,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,397 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $31,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 3.2% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 20.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 5.0% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 5.1% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DAR opened at $64.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.64. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.23 and a 1-year high of $79.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.33. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DAR shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Friday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Darling Ingredients currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.31.

In other Darling Ingredients news, CAO Joseph Manzi bought 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.65 per share, with a total value of $133,608.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,609.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles L. Adair bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.84 per share, with a total value of $32,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,221,046.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

