Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Short Interest Update

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,730,000 shares, a growth of 42.5% from the June 15th total of 3,320,000 shares. Currently, 9.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.
In related news, insider Johnson Huang sold 6,342 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $418,572.00. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 232,500 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $2,906,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 76.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. 17.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of RSI stock opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. Rush Street Interactive has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $26.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion and a PE ratio of -1,000.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.46.
Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $111.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.25 million. Analysts forecast that Rush Street Interactive will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.
