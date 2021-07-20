Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Short Interest Update

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,730,000 shares, a growth of 42.5% from the June 15th total of 3,320,000 shares. Currently, 9.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

In related news, insider Johnson Huang sold 6,342 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $418,572.00. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 232,500 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $2,906,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 76.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Rush Street Interactive alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. 17.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RSI. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rush Street Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rush Street Interactive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of RSI stock opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. Rush Street Interactive has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $26.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion and a PE ratio of -1,000.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.46.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $111.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.25 million. Analysts forecast that Rush Street Interactive will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Street Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Street Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.