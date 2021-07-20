Ryo Currency 24-Hour Volume Reaches $447.00 (RYO)

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded 10% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. During the last week, Ryo Currency has traded down 13.8% against the dollar. One Ryo Currency coin can now be bought for $0.0258 or 0.00000087 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ryo Currency has a market cap of $804,004.89 and $447.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,610.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,776.97 or 0.06001261 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $399.03 or 0.01347607 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.32 or 0.00362445 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.97 or 0.00131611 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.96 or 0.00617896 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00010501 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.62 or 0.00383721 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.77 or 0.00289653 BTC.

About Ryo Currency

RYO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 31,241,850 coins and its circulating supply is 31,124,538 coins. The official website for Ryo Currency is ryo-currency.com . The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ryo Currency is medium.com/@ryo.currency . Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Ryo Currency Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ryo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ryo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

