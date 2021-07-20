SAFE DEAL (SFD) 1-Day Volume Hits $98,794.00

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 20th. Over the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded down 47.9% against the US dollar. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be purchased for $1.39 or 0.00004676 BTC on popular exchanges. SAFE DEAL has a market capitalization of $926,468.94 and $98,794.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003373 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001775 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00036519 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00095383 BTC.
- Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.55 or 0.00143478 BTC.
- KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.
- SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002986 BTC.
- Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,679.39 or 1.00077656 BTC.
- Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003373 BTC.
SAFE DEAL Profile
Buying and Selling SAFE DEAL
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SAFE DEAL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SAFE DEAL using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for SAFE DEAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SAFE DEAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.