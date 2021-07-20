SAFE DEAL (SFD) 1-Day Volume Hits $98,794.00

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 20th. Over the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded down 47.9% against the US dollar. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be purchased for $1.39 or 0.00004676 BTC on popular exchanges. SAFE DEAL has a market capitalization of $926,468.94 and $98,794.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003373 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00036519 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00095383 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.55 or 0.00143478 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,679.39 or 1.00077656 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003373 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 695,292 coins and its circulating supply is 668,150 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P

Buying and Selling SAFE DEAL

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SAFE DEAL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SAFE DEAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

