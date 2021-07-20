SafeCoin (SAFE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.97 Million

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 20th. SafeCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.97 million and $2,274.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded 26.9% lower against the dollar. One SafeCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000361 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,681.00 or 0.99932193 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00031015 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.61 or 0.01086193 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.53 or 0.00311529 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.66 or 0.00396138 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00005839 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00005211 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00004229 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00047933 BTC.

About SafeCoin

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

SafeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

