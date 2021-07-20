Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) Shares Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,049 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.21% of Safety Insurance Group worth $2,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Safety Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Safety Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at $213,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Safety Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new position in Safety Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at $233,000. 76.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Safety Insurance Group alerts:

NASDAQ:SAFT opened at $76.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.20. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.67 and a 12-month high of $87.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $221.91 million during the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 19.88%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th.

In other Safety Insurance Group news, Director Peter J. Manning sold 3,000 shares of Safety Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $249,420.00. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Safety Insurance Group

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Safety Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safety Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.