SALT (SALT) Price Reaches $0.18

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 20th. One SALT coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000612 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SALT has traded down 15.2% against the dollar. SALT has a market capitalization of $14.59 million and approximately $23,181.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003366 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00046458 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003368 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002253 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00012341 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00007191 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.09 or 0.00733996 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000339 BTC.

SALT Profile

SALT (CRYPTO:SALT) is a coin. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 coins. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com . SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here . SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT is a membership based lending and borrowing network that allows users to leverage their blockchain assets to secure cash loans. The SALT Secured Automated Lending Technology is a protocol and asset agnostic architecture designed to adapt to the constantly growing class of blockchain assets. The SALT Platform is automated and cryptographically secure. SALT is a lending platform specifically designed for blockchain assets; operating as a second layer protocol which sits atop any public or permissioned blockchain, allowing the underlying asset to be used as collateral for access to credit. “

