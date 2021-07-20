Sandler Capital Management Acquires New Shares in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Sandler Capital Management acquired a new stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 105,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,786,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 412.9% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 159.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut Pinterest from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.45.

In other Pinterest news, EVP Barry Moze sold 35,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.54, for a total value of $3,245,933.04. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total value of $501,091.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,049,286 shares of company stock worth $74,605,923. Corporate insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $71.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 763.67 and a beta of 1.26. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.56 and a 1-year high of $89.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.79.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. Pinterest had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $485.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

