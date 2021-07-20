Sandler Capital Management Acquires New Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Sandler Capital Management acquired a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 25,430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,054,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 9,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Arbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on MA. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $454.00 to $482.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.38.

NYSE MA opened at $365.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $362.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.96, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $369.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $281.20 and a 52 week high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.38% and a return on equity of 100.68%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.70, for a total value of $3,817,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,256,383.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total transaction of $23,420,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,638 shares of company stock worth $35,488,018 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.