Sandler Capital Management Acquires Shares of 33,510 United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Sandler Capital Management acquired a new stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 33,510 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,035,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in United Rentals by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,262,287 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,732,926,000 after buying an additional 194,314 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 4.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,403,724 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $791,570,000 after purchasing an additional 96,594 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,324,777 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $307,228,000 after purchasing an additional 125,212 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 1.0% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,312,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $432,144,000 after purchasing an additional 13,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,257,321 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $412,969,000 after purchasing an additional 40,053 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $298.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $318.69. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.41 and a 1-year high of $354.60. The firm has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.05.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.35. United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.36% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on URI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $335.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on United Rentals from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.62.

In other news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total value of $862,245.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,576,465.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

