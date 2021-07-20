Sandler Capital Management Acquires Shares of 33,510 United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Sandler Capital Management acquired a new stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 33,510 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,035,000.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in United Rentals by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,262,287 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,732,926,000 after buying an additional 194,314 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 4.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,403,724 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $791,570,000 after purchasing an additional 96,594 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,324,777 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $307,228,000 after purchasing an additional 125,212 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 1.0% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,312,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $432,144,000 after purchasing an additional 13,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,257,321 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $412,969,000 after purchasing an additional 40,053 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.
Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $298.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $318.69. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.41 and a 1-year high of $354.60. The firm has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.05.
Several research firms have recently commented on URI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $335.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on United Rentals from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.62.
In other news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total value of $862,245.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,576,465.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.
United Rentals Profile
United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.
